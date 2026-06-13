AFF pilot projects show nature-based solutions can restore ecosystems and improve livelihoods

Photo Credit: AFF

Nature-based solutions implemented across forest landscapes in Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda have shown how ecosystem restoration can go hand in hand with improved livelihoods and climate resilience, according to findings from pilot projects implemented by the African Forest Forum (AFF) between 2023 and 2025.

The projects, supported under a Sida-funded programme, were designed to translate research evidence into practical action in communities facing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

According to the report, the initiatives generated "practical evidence from real community settings—particularly where women and youth play a central role in driving change." The document adds that "a consistent lesson emerges that, when communities are supported with appropriate knowledge, resources, and institutional backing, ecosystem restoration and improved livelihoods reinforce each other."

The pilot projects focused on sustainable land management, livelihood diversification and climate adaptation. Activities included agroforestry, forest landscape restoration, climate-smart agriculture, beekeeping and tree nursery development.

One of the projects, implemented by the Community Distinguished Environmental Conservation Organization (CODECO) in Tanzania's Pemba Mnazi Ward, combined beekeeping with mangrove restoration and buffer zone creation.

The report states that "community-led mangrove restoration transformed degraded areas into thriving ecosystems."

According to the findings, restored mangrove ecosystems improved coastal protection, reduced erosion, enhanced marine biodiversity and supported increased fish populations, linking ecosystem recovery to food security and local livelihoods.

The project also generated direct economic benefits for participating households. "Community members engaged in restoration activities earned income that supported essential household needs such as food, education, and healthcare," the report states. It adds that some participants reinvested earnings into productive assets, strengthening long-term income generation.

A second project implemented by the Tanzania Forest Conservation Group (TFCG) in East Usambara focused on improving livelihoods for women and young people while building resilience to climate change.

Through climate-smart agriculture, agroforestry and tree nursery development, the project trained and supported more than 100 women and youth to adopt climate-resilient livelihood practices.

The report says the intervention resulted in large-scale tree planting, land restoration and new income opportunities through seedling production and diversified farm enterprises.

Women played a central role in the project, forming the majority of participants and beneficiaries. According to the report, many women established or expanded microenterprises including food vending, small shops, gardening activities and tree nurseries. These businesses improved household income stability and strengthened women's economic participation.

Financial inclusion emerged as another important outcome. The report notes that Village Savings and Loan Associations enabled 146 members, most of them women, to mobilise savings exceeding TZS 19 million and access loans for productive investments.

"The formal registration of some groups as microfinance entities enhanced their institutional sustainability and long-term viability," the document states.

The projects also promoted environmentally sustainable production practices. According to the report, the adoption of organic agriculture and Integrated Pest Management reduced chemical use, improved soil health and enhanced biodiversity, while organic certification enabled farmers to access higher-value markets.

Drawing lessons from the projects, the report indicates that ecosystem restoration, livelihood diversification, gender inclusion and financial access are mutually reinforcing.

"Restored ecosystems support productive livelihoods, while improved livelihoods reduce pressure on natural resources," the document states.

The findings further highlight the importance of strong local institutions, gender-responsive programme design and better market linkages in sustaining project impacts beyond their implementation period.

The report argues that nature-based solutions offer a practical pathway for addressing multiple development challenges simultaneously.

"The AFF pilot projects demonstrate that nature-based solutions provide a practical and scalable pathway for addressing the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and rural poverty," the report states.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.