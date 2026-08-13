KNUST accommodation crisis: Unity Hall Master backs students’ protest over exorbitant hostel fees

Students of University Hall at KNUST protest high hostel fees

Growing frustration over skyrocketing private accommodation costs at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi has boiled over into public protests, drawing sharp concern from both university authorities and officials.

In a direct show of grievance, students from University Hall (Katanga) staged a protest during the National Youth Conference organised by the National Youth Authority on the KNUST campus.

The demonstrators picketed against what they described as exorbitant hostel prices imposed by private operators both on and off campus, revealing that many students are struggling to secure affordable housing as annual fees range between GH₵ 5,000 and GH₵ 10,000 per academic year.

University authority backs student stance

Justifying the students' outrage, the Hall Master of Unity Hall, Professor Richard Kodzo Avuglah, noted that there is deep-seated anger among both students and parents.

Prof. Avuglah condemned private hostel managers for unjustifiably charging students between GH₵ 6,000 and GH₵ 7,000 each, contrasting this sharply with the government-regulated rate of GH₵ 2,167.80 per student for traditional, public university halls.

“The kind of figures some of these private hostels are charging—we are all parents, so we feel it. They are very, very high, very exorbitant. So, I think the students are very much justified. The only thing is that I advise that when they are protesting, it should be a peaceful protest. The students are always complaining about that because, as I said, we are also family members; we know how much some of these hostels are charging—very exorbitant.” Structural pressure on traditional halls

According to Prof. Avuglah, the vast price disparity creates severe operational pressure on university management. Under current policies, public halls are reserved exclusively for first-year students. However, the high cost of private off-campus housing drives continuing students to desperately seek extensions to stay in traditional halls.

“And this gets to us all the time, and it puts pressure on us in the halls. Puts pressure on us because, just this week, a lot of students will come to you; they are almost finishing their first year, and they want to stay in the hall. But according to university policy, the halls are for only the first year. So, they come to you all the time asking if they can stay again, and that pressure comes to us all the time. So, I think these are very high fees.”

He further explained that public hall fees—which cover accommodation, water, electricity, and internet—have remained frozen for four years because fee adjustments legally require parliamentary approval, which is rarely granted.

“I have been a hall master; this is my fourth year as a hall master, and the fees have not changed throughout my four years as a hall master. We have maintained the fee because, in our case, the fees can only be increased by the Parliament of Ghana. And every year when we make a proposal, we don't get it approved, you understand? So, we just manage with what we have. And this includes utilities and everything, you understand? GH₵ 2,167.80 per room. You understand? That's the average across the university for the traditional halls. Four students in a room, and they pay GH₵ 2,167.80 each. So, let's say it's a little less than GH₵ 2,200 per student.”

In stark contrast, private operators not only charge triple the amount but also exclude utilities, forcing students to pay extra out-of-pocket expenses. Moreover, these private fees cover only the 8-to-10-month academic window rather than a full calendar year, threatening the financial survival of many families.

“A student pays about GH₵ 6,000, GH₵ 7,000 per student, oh. Per student! It's not like... Some of these figures! And then you look at the facilities being provided, it's not anything extraordinary, you understand? So, we look at it. And I mentioned that maybe, also, they are charging this fee because of maybe the conditions that the banks give them. So, maybe that's another angle we have to look at. But generally, the fees are high. The private hostels, the fees are just high.”

Prof. Avuglah welcomed recent moves by the Rent Control Department to intervene and regulate the sector, urging regulatory bodies to restore sanity to student housing pricing.

The government promises swift intervention

Responding to the agitation, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, assured the student body that the government has taken official note of their plight and will take immediate statutory action.

“I want to assure them that as Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, I will take up this issue. I'll take up this issue with the Minister for Education and the appropriate authorities that are responsible for controlling rent in this country. We are a country of laws, and we must allow our laws to work. No single individual is bigger or greater than the laws of this country. And so we will make sure that the right things are done. We will have the necessary conversations with owners of hostels, and we will make sure that prices are reasonable.”

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