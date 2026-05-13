NUGS commends government on committee to address rising hostel fees

Audio By Carbonatix
The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has commended the Government and the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, for establishing a committee to tackle the persistent rise in hostel fees across tertiary institutions in Ghana.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 13, NUGS described the move as a timely intervention that reflects the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare and academic future of Ghanaian students, many of whom face significant financial strain due to the high cost of campus accommodation.
“For a long time, students and parents have expressed concerns over the persistent increment in hostel charges without corresponding improvements in facilities and services. The Minister’s action therefore comes as a major relief and a strong indication that the voices of students are being heard,” the statement said.
NUGS further emphasised that the initiative is expected to promote fairness and accountability within the accommodation sector.
The union also noted that it would contribute significantly to improving access to tertiary education by alleviating the financial burden on students and their families.
The union called on all relevant stakeholders, including hostel owners, university authorities, student leaders, and regulatory institutions, to cooperate fully with the committee to ensure that practical and sustainable solutions are implemented.
NUGS commended Minister Iddrisu for his leadership, responsiveness, and dedication to the welfare of Ghanaian students.
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