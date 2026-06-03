GES announces 2026 Inter-Regional and Inter/Intra District re-posting for staff

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially announced the commencement of this year’s Inter-Regional and Inter/Intra District re-posting exercise for teaching and administrative staff across the country.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, the notice, issued to all Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors, outlines the procedures, deadlines, and timelines for staff seeking assurance and re-posting in the 2026 academic year.

The GES emphasised that the process for staff seeking assurance remains unchanged, and all eligible applicants must follow the established procedures and submit the appropriate documents, which have been provided by the service.

According to the GES schedule:

Issuance of Assurances to eligible applicants began on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The deadline for issuing Assurances is set for Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Processing of Inter-Regional re-posting applications from the regions will take place between Wednesday, June 17, 2026 and Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The final deadline for processing Inter-Regional and Inter/Intra District re-postings for the year 2026 is Monday, August 31, 2026.

Approval of applications will take effect from the beginning of the next academic year, September 2026.

The GES has requested that processed Inter-Regional documents be submitted to the headquarters promptly as they are received from the regions, to expedite the overall processing of applications.

Regional Directors are instructed to compile and forward a comprehensive list of all staff who have been given assurance to the Human Resource Management Division (HRMD) Secretariat at GES Headquarters, Accra.

"Kindly compile and forward to the GES Headquarters, list of all staff who have been given assurance in your Region to the HRMD Secretariat, GES Headquarters, Accra."

Staff seeking re-posting are reminded that they can only be officially released after the Director-General has approved and issued a formal re-posting letter.

The GES stressed that no informal or premature transfers will be permitted, in order to maintain administrative order and compliance with service regulations.

"Please note that a staff seeking re-posting, can only be released after the Director-General has approved and issued out a re-posting letter to the applicant," the statement concluded.

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