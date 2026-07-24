GES releases recruitment application status for 2026 applicants

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that applicants who applied for recruitment into the Service can begin checking the status of their applications on Friday, July 24, through the official recruitment portal.

The announcement, signed by Daniel Fenyi, GES Head of Public Relations, provides specific timelines for applicants across the various levels of the education sector to access updates on their recruitment applications.

According to the Ghana Education Service, the release of application statuses has been scheduled in two phases to ensure an orderly and efficient process.

Applicants seeking employment in the Pre-secondary sector, which comprises Early Childhood Education and Primary Schools, will be able to access their application status from 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

Meanwhile, applicants who applied for positions in the Secondary sector, including Junior High Schools (JHS) and Senior High Schools (SHS), will have access to their application status from 9:00 p.m. on the same day.

The Ghana Education Service has encouraged all applicants to log onto the official recruitment portal at the designated times to verify the outcome of their applications.

Applicants have also been advised to ensure they access the portal only at the scheduled time allocated to their respective category in order to facilitate a smooth process.

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