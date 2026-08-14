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Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead

  14 August 2026 7:55pm
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The former University of Cambridge professor at the centre of a plagiarism row has been found dead.

Jason Arday was found "unresponsive" at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon, emergency services said.

Metropolitan Police officers were called by the London Ambulance Service. A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, the force said.

Arday resigned as a Cambridge professor of sociology of education last week after allegations of plagiarism and questions about some of his achievements. He had denied the claims.

In a statement, the Met Police said: "At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious."

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