Ghana’s tallest man, Abdul-Samed Sulemana, is dead

Abdul-Samed Sulemana, widely known as Awuche and believed to be Ghana's tallest man, has died after battling complications related to gigantism.

He reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 27, 2026, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment following a deterioration in his condition.

His death comes just weeks after businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama pledged to fully finance his medical treatment in response to a public appeal for support.

Awuche's condition had reportedly worsened after complications arising from gigantism, leading doctors at the Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) in Nalerigu to refer him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for specialised care.

According to his family, doctors at the referral hospital later advised that his left leg be amputated after a severe infection caused extensive tissue damage.

The pledge of financial support from Ibrahim Mahama had offered renewed hope for the 33-year-old, whose inability to afford specialist medical care had drawn widespread public sympathy.

Confirming the intervention in an earlier Facebook post, Ibrahim Mahama's aide, Rafik Mahama, said he had contacted Awuche and his family to assure them that all expenses associated with his treatment would be met.

"On behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, I have reached out to Awuche and his family to assure them of our full support during this challenging time," he earlier wrote.

He further announced that the businessman had committed to funding both the surgery and other medical costs.

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to fully cover Auche's hospital bills, including the costs of his medical treatment and surgery," he added.

Rafik Mahama also disclosed that arrangements had been made to transfer Awuche to the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, July 8, 2026, where he was safely admitted and began undergoing the necessary medical procedures.

A native of Gambaga in the North East Region, Awuche was believed to stand at approximately 7 feet 8 inches, earning him recognition as Ghana's tallest man.

For years, he reportedly lived with gigantism, a condition characterised by excessive growth resulting from an overproduction of growth hormone.

Despite the severity of his illness, financial difficulties prevented him from accessing the specialist treatment he required.

His story gained national attention after an appeal was launched seeking financial assistance for urgent surgery, prompting an outpouring of public support and eventually attracting the intervention of Ibrahim Mahama.

His passing has since been met with an outpouring of grief on social media, where many Ghanaians have paid tribute to him while expressing sadness that, despite the recent efforts to secure treatment, he was unable to recover.

Awuche leaves behind family, friends and a community that had rallied behind him during his final weeks as he fought a life-threatening illness.

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