Playback: The Law discussed new road traffic rules

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This Sunday's edition of JoyNews' The Law examined Ghana's new road traffic rules and their implications for motorists, pedestrians, transport operators, and law enforcement agencies.
Host Samson Anyenini was joined by Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Director of Regulations, Inspections and Compliance at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and Appiah Kusi Adomako, Esq., Director of the West Africa Regional Centre of CUTS International, to discuss the new regulations, enforcement measures, and the steps needed to improve road safety in the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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