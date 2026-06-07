Playback: The Law discusses Persons With Diasability Act

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This Sunday's edition of JoyNews The Law will be discussing the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715), examining its impact, implementation challenges, and what more must be done to ensure the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in Ghana.
Join the conversation as legal experts, advocates, and stakeholders explore whether Act 715 has delivered on its promise of accessibility, equality, and protection for all.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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