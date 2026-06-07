National

Playback: The Law discusses Persons With Diasability Act

  7 June 2026 2:24pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

This Sunday's edition of JoyNews The Law will be discussing the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715), examining its impact, implementation challenges, and what more must be done to ensure the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in Ghana.

Join the conversation as legal experts, advocates, and stakeholders explore whether Act 715 has delivered on its promise of accessibility, equality, and protection for all.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group