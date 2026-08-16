Firefighters battle blaze at Accra New Town apartment

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are battling a fire that has broken out in a residential apartment at Accra New Town.

The fire is burning on the first floor of a four-storey building, with thick smoke seen emerging from the apartment.

Access to the affected floor has been difficult, prompting firefighters to pitch a ladder to reach the scene and intensify firefighting efforts.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an overheated power bank left on charge.

A large crowd has gathered below, watching anxiously as officers work to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Firefighting operations are still ongoing, but no injuries have been recorded as of the time of reporting.

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