Africa | International

More than 20 children killed in DR Congo school fire

Source: BBC  
  11 September 2026 1:36pm
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At least 24 schoolchildren have died in a stampede as they tried to flee a fire that engulfed two schools in rebel-held Bukavu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials there have said.

Adults are also reported to have died in the fire and there are fears that the death toll could rise further in the densely populated Kadutu commune.

Survivors have been taken to nearby hospitals, and footage of the scene shows children lying on hospital floors in pain.

Some 300 houses have also been destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is unknown.

Rebel‑appointed authorities released a provisional death toll of 24 on Thursday evening, confirming previous reports, but there are fears that more people may have died.

Pictures circulating on social media show young children lying motionless on the ground.

A witness quoted by Reuters news agency said the fire had been put out by afternoon but smoke was still rising from rubble and corrugated metal.

Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province and one of DR Congo's most crowded hillside cities, was captured by M23 rebels in February last year.

Meanwhile the government in Kinshasa released a statement on X, without specifying numbers of casualties.

"The Ministry of National Education and New Citizenship expressed deep sorrow over the deadly fire," it said.

"With several lives lost and many injured, the toll remains provisional. The minister offered condolences, affirmed solidarity with families, and ordered assessments of affected schools to ensure learning continuity."

The tragedy follows a similar fire in Kinshasa last weekend, where residents died in a stampede at a wedding banquet hall.

In response, the government has ordered strict safety measures and deployed teams nationwide to enforce standards at public gathering places.

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