LA 2028: Mukarama returns to Black Queens squad for Olympic Games qualifiers

Audio By Carbonatix
Mukarama Abdulai has been recalled to the Black Queens squad for Ghana’s upcoming Olympic Games qualifying fixtures against Mauritius.
The Ünye Kadun forward returns to the national team after a two-year absence, having been hampered by persistent injury problems.
Ghana, who received a bye in the first round of the qualifiers, will face Mauritius in the second round, with the first leg scheduled for October 8 and the return leg set for October 13 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Mukarama is one of five players returning to the Black Queens squad under head coach Kim Lars Björkegren. Rose Teye Baah, Diana Amoako, Helen Alormenu and Nancy Amoh have also been recalled.
Two players have received their first call-ups, with Rabiatu Maltiti and Margaret Agyapomaa included in the 24-woman squad for the upcoming international window.
The squad also features 17 players who were part of Ghana’s team at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Björkegren will be hoping the blend of experienced players, returning faces and new additions can help Ghana navigate the two-legged tie and advance to the next stage of the Olympic qualifying campaign.
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