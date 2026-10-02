Ghana, Kyrgyzstan explore cooperation in gold mining and trading

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has held discussions with a high-level delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic on opportunities for cooperation in gold mining, trading, technical expertise and investment.

According to a post shared on Facebook on Thursday, October 1, the delegation, led by Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Jeenbek Kulubayev, met Mr Gyamfi on Thursday, October 1. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accompanied the delegation.

The engagement focused on Ghana’s progress in formalising the gold trading sector and the potential for Ghana and Kyrgyzstan to share expertise and deepen cooperation within the gold industry.

Mr Gyamfi briefed the delegation on GoldBod’s mandate and the reforms being undertaken to strengthen the sector.

Among the measures highlighted were efforts to curb gold smuggling and leakages, increase GoldBod’s purchases from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, and promote local refining and value addition.

The reforms are aimed at strengthening the formal gold trading system while ensuring that a greater proportion of the value generated from Ghana’s gold resources is retained within the country.

Kyrgyzstan interested in Ghana’s experience

The Kyrgyz delegation expressed interest in Ghana’s experience in formalising and regulating the gold trade, with discussions also covering potential areas of technical and investment cooperation.

The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to exchange knowledge and expertise in gold mining and trading, while exploring avenues for investment and value addition.

Mr Ablakwa, for his part, called for the development of a formal framework agreement to facilitate technical exchanges and provide a structured basis for deeper bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Kyrgyzstan.

The proposed framework would support continued collaboration in the gold sector, including technical expertise, investment and knowledge-sharing.

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