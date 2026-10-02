Importers petition GRA over alleged unauthorised removal of 28 containers from Tema Port

Some importers have petitioned the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate the alleged unauthorised removal and transfer of 28 containers from the Tema Port.

In a petition dated September 29, 2026, and addressed to the Commissioner-General of the GRA, the importers said the affected containers were at various stages of clearance when they were allegedly found to have been emptied, transferred, reported missing or moved out of the port without the knowledge of their owners.

“Twenty-eight (28) containers at various stages of clearance were found to be empty, missing, transferred and/or moved out of the port without the knowledge of the owners,” the petition stated.

The importers listed the affected containers by their respective bill of lading numbers and called for an urgent and thorough investigation into their alleged removal and transfer.

According to the petition, an official complaint had already been lodged with the Tema Regional Police Command, resulting in the arrest of some persons allegedly linked to the incident.

The petition follows allegations of the illegal removal and diversion of containers from the Tema Port.

The matter reportedly came to light after some of the affected owners discovered their goods being offloaded from one of the containers into a warehouse near the GHACEM area in Tema.

The importers said they were prepared to assist the GRA and other relevant authorities with the investigation.

The petition also included a list of the affected containers and the respective statuses established by the importers.

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