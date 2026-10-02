Mahama and Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister discuss AU-UN cooperation – Ablakwa

President John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister, Jeenbek Kulubayev, on strengthening cooperation between the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The meeting formed part of Ghana’s diplomatic engagements ahead of significant roles both countries are expected to play at the multilateral level in 2027.

According to Mr Ablakwa, President Mahama hosted Mr Kulubayev and discussed strategic cooperation between Ghana and Kyrgyzstan, with particular attention to collaboration within multilateral institutions.

President Mahama is expected to assume the chairmanship of the African Union in January 2027, while Kyrgyzstan is expected to begin its tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council after being elected to the council.

Mr Ablakwa said President Mahama used the meeting to share his views on how the AU and the UN can work more effectively together to address conflicts and promote peace and security.

A key area of discussion was UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which provides a framework for greater cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union on financing and supporting AU-led peace support operations.

President Mahama, according to Mr Ablakwa, stressed the need for effective coordination between the two institutions to help address conflicts and create opportunities that can improve the lives of the people they serve.

The meeting also reviewed the state of Ghana’s bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan.

Mr Ablakwa said the discussions covered the recently signed Visa Waiver Agreement, which is expected to facilitate travel between the two countries and further strengthen people-to-people contacts.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the mining sector, as well as measures to increase investment and expand economic relations between Ghana and Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the engagement was part of efforts to deepen the relationship between the two countries and move cooperation beyond diplomatic ties into practical areas of mutual interest.

Mr Ablakwa said President Mahama also expressed appreciation to Kyrgyzstan for its support for a Ghana-led initiative at the United Nations concerning the trafficking and enslavement of Africans.

According to him, President Mahama thanked Kyrgyzstan for its support for the landmark UN resolution seeking recognition of the trafficking and enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The support, he said, reflects the growing cooperation between Ghana and Kyrgyzstan at the multilateral level.

Mr Ablakwa also disclosed that Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister, Jeenbek Kulubayev, conveyed an important message concerning President Sadyr Japarov.

According to Mr Ablakwa, President Japarov has accepted an invitation from President Mahama to attend Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations in March 2027.

The visit would mark another high-level engagement between Ghana and Kyrgyzstan and comes at a time when both countries are preparing for increased responsibilities within the international system.

The discussions between President Mahama and Minister Kulubayev come as Ghana seeks to strengthen its partnerships with countries across different regions while preparing for its expected role as chair of the African Union.

For Kyrgyzstan, its upcoming membership of the UN Security Council will provide an opportunity for closer engagement with other countries on issues of international peace and security.

Mr Ablakwa said the discussions between the two sides demonstrate a shared interest in strengthening multilateral cooperation, promoting peace and expanding opportunities for citizens of both countries.

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