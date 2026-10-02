Strike still in force, stay home – GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG tell teachers

The Greater Accra leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) have reaffirmed its support for the nationwide strike declared by the three teacher unions.

The unions have consequently directed teachers to remain off duty, stressing that the strike remains in force until their outstanding concerns with the government are resolved.

Speaking at a joint press briefing at the GNAT Greater Accra Regional Secretariat, GNAT Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Cosmos Ennu Kwaw, said the industrial action had become necessary because the government had failed to satisfactorily address key issues affecting teachers.

He said the immediate concerns included the automatic placement of teachers who had passed their promotion examinations, the conclusion of negotiations on a new collective agreement and the implementation of a 20 per cent deprived-area allowance.

Mr Kwaw stressed the need for teachers who had successfully completed the promotion process to be placed on the appropriate salary levels without further delay.

“Teachers who sat for the prescribed promotion examinations and were declared as having passed the said examinations should, as has been the practice, be placed on their respective salary levels without any delay.”

Mr Kwaw also called for the implementation of an agreement reached on August 31, 2026, between the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and the teacher unions.

He said the agreement must be implemented in full and without any variation or qualification.

He further urged all parties involved in negotiations on a new collective agreement to demonstrate commitment and expedite the process to bring the negotiations to a conclusion.

The Greater Accra leadership also cautioned teachers against returning to the classroom prematurely, maintaining that the strike would remain in force until the unions communicated otherwise.

It said any further directives on the industrial action would be communicated through the official channels of GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG.

GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG declared the nationwide strike on September 25, 2026, over unresolved concerns relating to teachers’ conditions of service, promotion and the implementation of the 20 per cent deprived-area allowance.

The unions have maintained that the outstanding issues must be addressed before teachers return to the classroom.

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