Health benefits of sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are one of the most nutritious root vegetables. They have a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, and manganese.

They also have anticancer properties and may promote immune function and other health benefits.

Sweet potatoes are sweet, starchy root vegetables that are grown worldwide and come in a variety of sizes and colours, including orange, white, and purple, and are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre.

Here are some benefits of adding sweet potatoes to your meal:

Promote gut health.

The fibre and antioxidants in sweet potatoes can be beneficial for gut health.

Sweet potatoes contain two types of fibre, soluble and insoluble. The body cannot digest either type.

Therefore, fibre stays within the digestive tract and provides a variety of gut-related health benefits.

Cancer-fighting properties

Sweet potatoes offer various antioxidants, which may help protect against certain types of cancer.

Anthocyanins are a group of antioxidants found in purple sweet potatoes and have been found to slow the growth of certain types of cancer cells in test-tube studies, including those of the bladder, colon, stomach, and breast.

May enhance brain function

Consuming purple sweet potatoes may improve brain function.

One animal study found that the anthocyanins in purple sweet potatoes could help protect the brain by reducing inflammation and preventing free radical damage.

May support the immune system

Orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are one of the richest natural sources of beta-carotene, a plant-based compound that is converted to Vitamin A in the body.

Vitamin A is critical to a healthy immune system, and low blood levels have been linked to reduced immunity.

Enhances eye health

Rich in beta-carotene (which converts to Vitamin A), they protect eyes from vision loss and support overall retinal health.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.