Bono Region teacher unions back strike, demand action on outstanding grievances

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono Regional branches of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG) have thrown their weight behind the ongoing nationwide teachers’ strike.
According to the unions, the industrial action will continue until the government takes concrete steps to address the outstanding concerns raised by teachers.
Speaking at a press conference in Sunyani, the regional leadership urged teachers across the region to remain resolute and stay off duty until further directives from their national leadership.
Regional Secretary of GNAT for the Bono and Ahafo Regions, Eric Adongo, said the regional unions remained fully committed to the strike declared on September 25, 2026.
“The teacher unions in the Bono Region hereby affirm our unwavering support for the industrial action declared on Friday, 25th September, 2026, by our national leadership.”
He added that the action would not be called off until the issues at stake had been satisfactorily resolved.
“We wish to state clearly that the strike remains in force and shall continue until the outstanding demands of the teacher unions are satisfactorily addressed,” he said.
Among the concerns driving the industrial action are delays in the automatic placement of teachers who have passed promotion examinations on their appropriate salary scales, the non-implementation of the deprived-area allowance and delays in negotiating a new collective agreement.
The unions have also called on the government to engage their national leadership and take concrete measures to resolve the outstanding issues.
They maintained that addressing the grievances would be key to bringing the industrial action to an end.
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