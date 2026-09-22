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Bono Region faces doctor shortage as only 7 of 20 posted doctors report – Deputy Health Minister

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  22 September 2026 12:38pm
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Only seven of about 20 doctors posted to the Bono Region have reported for duty, highlighting concerns over the availability and retention of medical personnel in the region.

Deputy Minister of Health, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) as part of her working visit to the region.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah was accompanied by a delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, Dr Cardinal Newton.

The visit was aimed at engaging key stakeholders and assessing some of the challenges affecting healthcare delivery in the Bono Region.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister, on behalf of the Bono Regional Health Directorate, appealed to the RCC to provide support to the health sector through the mobilisation of funding, resources and other interventions.

She said such support would help strengthen healthcare delivery and improve the quality of services available to residents.

Prof. Ayensu-Danquah identified inadequate accommodation as one of the major challenges affecting the deployment and retention of health professionals in the region.

She therefore called for closer collaboration between the health authorities and the RCC to address the challenges confronting the sector, particularly those affecting the availability of medical personnel.

Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, Esq., assured the delegation of the RCC’s commitment to supporting the health sector.

He pledged to work with relevant authorities to provide the necessary assistance within the RCC’s capacity to address challenges confronting healthcare delivery in the region.

The Regional Minister also expressed appreciation to Prof. Ayensu-Danquah and her delegation for the visit and wished them a successful and productive working engagement in the Bono Region.

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