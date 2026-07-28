Doctors successfully remove motorbike key from farmer’s skull after Jasikan attack

A 29-year-old farmer from Awoma in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region is recovering after doctors at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra successfully removed a motorbike key that had lodged in his skull.

Moro Razak was seriously injured on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, when he reportedly tried to break up a fight between two young men at Amenyo, a nearby farming community, according to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The two youths had reportedly travelled from Bodada to Amenyo to gamble when the dispute broke out. Razak stepped in to defuse the situation and was allegedly stabbed with a motorbike key, which lodged in his skull.

He was first taken to the Jasikan Municipal Hospital for emergency care, but doctors referred him to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra once his condition proved to require more specialized attention.

According to Moro Alhassan, Razak’s uncle, surgeons carried out the operation on Sunday, July 26, and successfully extracted the key.

“The operation was successful, and Razak is recovering well by the grace of Allah,” Alhassan said.

He praised the medical team at the 37 Military Hospital for their skill and commitment in saving his nephew’s life, and thanked everyone who reached out with prayers and support since the incident occurred.

He asked that the public continue praying for Razak’s full recovery as he remains under medical observation.

News of the attack has left residents of Awoma, Amenyo and nearby communities shaken, with many calling it a tragic outcome of a disagreement that got out of hand.

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