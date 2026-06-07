Call off strike immediately – NLC orders KATH doctors

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association (KADA) to immediately call off its indefinite strike, declaring the industrial action illegal and improperly executed.

In a summons issued on June 6, 2026, the NLC cited that KADA’s strike notice violated Sections 162 and 163 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

In a notice addressed to the Board Chairman of KATH, the doctors declared an indefinite strike following an emergency meeting held on June 5.

According to the notice, hospital management had recently introduced measures to address unprecedented congestion within the Emergency Department, including temporarily halting new emergency admissions and coordinating with surrounding health facilities.

The doctors described these interventions as "an important clinical and administrative intervention intended to prevent avoidable loss of life and preserve patient safety in the face of severe capacity constraints."

However, they expressed profound concern that, rather than being supported, the Chief Executive Officer has been subjected to disciplinary sanctions for those same actions.

The Commission noted that the association’s correspondence, addressed to the Board Chairman of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and copied to the Chief of Staff and Health Minister, did not comply with proper service provisions under the law.

“KADA is advised that the notice was improperly served… Consequently, the Commission in exercise of its powers under section 139(d) of Act 651 directs KADA to call off the strike immediately,” the NLC stated.

The Commission has summoned both parties to appear for a hearing on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM to resolve the underlying operational and administrative grievances raised by the doctors.

The Commission is now urging KADA to stand down immediately, warning that continued strike action could attract further legal consequences.

The hearing on June 10 is expected to provide a platform for both sides to present their grievances and work toward a negotiated settlement.

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