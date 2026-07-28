Revenue growth must improve lives, not just government coffers — Patrick Boamah

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has criticised the government’s economic management, arguing that increased revenue mobilisation must translate into improved conditions for citizens, including the timely payment of public sector workers.

His comment follows the Sagnarigu MP, Atta Issah, who has mounted a spirited defence of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, challenging the Minority's repeated claims that the minister has failed to mobilise enough revenue or adequately execute government spending.

Contributing to debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Tuesday, July 28, Mr Boamah questioned why a government that has reported strong revenue performance is still struggling to meet its obligations to doctors, nurses and teachers.

“Mr Speaker, a government that has raised so much money and cannot even pay doctors, nurses and teachers, and the minister is very comfortable reporting this to us,” he said.

The lawmaker also accused the government of failing to provide an update on its campaign promise to create 800,000 jobs, arguing that the issue remained a major concern for many Ghanaians.

“A government that promised to create 800,000 jobs could not report to us during the media review. That is what the NDC government [has done],” he stated.

Mr Boamah further raised concerns about development priorities in the Ajumako area, saying residents were more concerned about employment opportunities and the payment of cocoa farmers than some of the projects being undertaken there.

He questioned the decision to site a military barracks and a specialist hospital project in the area, insisting that job creation and economic opportunities should remain a priority.

“The people of Ejumako need jobs, but he decided to send them a military barracks. That’s his problem,” he said.

He added, “The cocoa farmers in Ajumako want to be paid. And that is what Ghanaians want."

Mr Boamah also referenced the Tree Crop Development Authority Act, which Parliament passed to support the development of crops including oil palm, criticising what he described as a disconnect between government’s policy commitments and implementation, recalling that the 2026 Budget outlined plans to invest more than US$500 million to revive the oil palm sector.

His comments form part of broader exchanges between the Majority and Minority sides following Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, with both sides defending their respective records on revenue mobilisation, spending and economic management.

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