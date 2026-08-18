Police disown viral flyer on AirPods, earphones use while driving

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has disowned a flyer circulating on social media claiming that the use of AirPods, earphones and other audio devices while driving or riding is prohibited under Ghanaian law.
In a statement, the Service said the publication was not an official communication and had neither been issued nor authorised by the Ghana Police Service.
The Police said its Cybercrime Unit has begun efforts to trace the persons behind the false publication, while urging the public to disregard the flyer.
The Service, however, cautioned motorists, motorcyclists and other road users against activities or devices that could distract them or affect their attention, hearing, control of their vehicles or awareness of surrounding traffic.
It urged road users to exercise maximum care and avoid distractions while driving or riding, stressing the importance of compliance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), and other applicable road traffic laws.
The Police further encouraged the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information on road traffic regulations and other public safety matters.
The Service said it remains committed to enforcing road traffic laws fairly and professionally while working with relevant stakeholders to improve road safety and reduce crashes.
Latest Stories
-
Empowerher in Upper West region
4 minutes
-
Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
13 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
13 minutes
-
BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
14 minutes
-
Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
15 minutes
-
X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
16 minutes
-
‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
18 minutes
-
UG Pro VC calls for an integrated risk management approach to tackle Ghana’s perennial flooding
25 minutes
-
Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
28 minutes
-
Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
30 minutes
-
AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
35 minutes
-
Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
39 minutes
-
Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
44 minutes
-
25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
46 minutes
-
Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
49 minutes