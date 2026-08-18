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Police disown viral flyer on AirPods, earphones use while driving

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  18 August 2026 5:57am
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The Ghana Police Service has disowned a flyer circulating on social media claiming that the use of AirPods, earphones and other audio devices while driving or riding is prohibited under Ghanaian law.

In a statement, the Service said the publication was not an official communication and had neither been issued nor authorised by the Ghana Police Service.

The Police said its Cybercrime Unit has begun efforts to trace the persons behind the false publication, while urging the public to disregard the flyer.

The Service, however, cautioned motorists, motorcyclists and other road users against activities or devices that could distract them or affect their attention, hearing, control of their vehicles or awareness of surrounding traffic.

It urged road users to exercise maximum care and avoid distractions while driving or riding, stressing the importance of compliance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), and other applicable road traffic laws.

The Police further encouraged the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information on road traffic regulations and other public safety matters.

The Service said it remains committed to enforcing road traffic laws fairly and professionally while working with relevant stakeholders to improve road safety and reduce crashes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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