Crime

‎Policeman remanded for allegedly causing death of law student 

Source: GNA  
  15 September 2026 9:52pm
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The Adabraka District Court has remanded a police officer, Robert K. Koranteng, over the alleged murder of a 20-year-old law student on the Tema Motorway. 

‎Koranteng, a General Corporal stationed at the Traffic Management Enforcement Unit, Police Headquarters, Accra, has been charged with murder. 

‎The prosecution alleged that Koranteng caused the death of Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a Level 200 Law student of Central University, during a police pursuit on Aug. 27, 2026. 

‎The court did not take Koranteng’s plea and remanded him to reappear on Sept. 29, 2026. 

‎The prosecution said Baidoo had ordered a Yango motorbike ride, operated by Samuel Wesley Arthur, from Ashongman Estates to the East Legon Astroturf Park to play football. 

‎It said Arthur rode through a red traffic light at the University of Professional Studies, Accra traffic intersection, where Koranteng was on duty. 

‎The prosecution said Koranteng pursued the motorbike and signalled the rider to stop, but he continued towards Okponglo, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange and the Tema Motorway. 

‎It said the pursuit continued to a section of the motorway after the former tollbooth, where Koranteng allegedly kicked the motorbike, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a concrete barrier. 

‎Koranteng allegedly sped away without stopping to assist the victims or arranging immediate medical attention. 

‎Members of the public subsequently conveyed the victims to the Tema General Hospital, where Baidoo was pronounced dead on arrival.  

Arthur was treated and discharged. 

‎The prosecution said the Airport Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) was informed of the accident at about 1630 hours the same day and took over the investigation. 

‎On Sept. 3, Dr Eric Dumfeh, a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital, conducted a post-mortem examination and gave the cause of death as haemorrhagic shock, bilateral haemothorax and haemoperitoneum, resulting from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen. 

‎The Homicide Unit took over investigations on Sept. 8, and Koranteng was arrested on Sept. 12, the prosecution said. 

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