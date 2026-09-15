‎Policeman remanded for allegedly causing death of law student 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adabraka District Court has remanded a police officer, Robert K. Koranteng, over the alleged murder of a 20-year-old law student on the Tema Motorway.
Koranteng, a General Corporal stationed at the Traffic Management Enforcement Unit, Police Headquarters, Accra, has been charged with murder.
The prosecution alleged that Koranteng caused the death of Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a Level 200 Law student of Central University, during a police pursuit on Aug. 27, 2026.
The court did not take Koranteng’s plea and remanded him to reappear on Sept. 29, 2026.
The prosecution said Baidoo had ordered a Yango motorbike ride, operated by Samuel Wesley Arthur, from Ashongman Estates to the East Legon Astroturf Park to play football.
It said Arthur rode through a red traffic light at the University of Professional Studies, Accra traffic intersection, where Koranteng was on duty.
The prosecution said Koranteng pursued the motorbike and signalled the rider to stop, but he continued towards Okponglo, Tetteh Quarshie Interchange and the Tema Motorway.
It said the pursuit continued to a section of the motorway after the former tollbooth, where Koranteng allegedly kicked the motorbike, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a concrete barrier.
Koranteng allegedly sped away without stopping to assist the victims or arranging immediate medical attention.
Members of the public subsequently conveyed the victims to the Tema General Hospital, where Baidoo was pronounced dead on arrival.
Arthur was treated and discharged.
The prosecution said the Airport Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) was informed of the accident at about 1630 hours the same day and took over the investigation.
On Sept. 3, Dr Eric Dumfeh, a pathologist at the Tema General Hospital, conducted a post-mortem examination and gave the cause of death as haemorrhagic shock, bilateral haemothorax and haemoperitoneum, resulting from blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen.
The Homicide Unit took over investigations on Sept. 8, and Koranteng was arrested on Sept. 12, the prosecution said.
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