Crime

Manager remanded over $1m auto fraud 

Source: GNA  
  4 October 2026 11:05pm
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An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 51-year-old managing director into police custody for allegedly conspiring with two others, who are at large, to defraud his employer of $1 million. 

Emmanuel Ahadzie is alleged to have conspired with Akponu Kwaku Joseph and Guo Nian Ming, also known as David, to defraud Moses Kwame Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Service Machinery Ghana Limited (SMGL), of the amount. 

The accused persons allegedly collected the money from Williams under the pretext of supplying him with six heavy-duty Sino trucks but failed to do so. 

Ahadzie has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely, defrauding by false pretences. 

The court did not take his plea. 

He is expected to reappear on October 13, 2026. 

The prosecution told the court that Williams, a resident of Baatsona-Spintex, was the CEO of SMGL, while Ahadzie, a resident of Spintex, was the company’s managing director. 

It said Akponu and Ming, the second and third accused persons, respectively, were at large. 

The prosecution said that in April 2026, Ahadzie and his accomplices agreed to collect $1 million from Williams under the pretext of supplying him with six heavy-duty Sino trucks. 

On April 17, Ahadzie allegedly persuaded Williams to open an account at CalBank and deposit the money into Ming’s account. 

After receiving the money, Ming allegedly failed to honour the agreement to supply the trucks. 

The prosecution said Williams petitioned the Police Intelligence Directorate for investigations on September 28, 2026. 

Following sustained intelligence and surveillance, Ahadzie was arrested. 

Preliminary investigations established that Ahadzie allegedly planned with Ming to send a pro forma invoice to Williams to facilitate the payment of $1 million without arousing suspicion. 

The prosecution said efforts were underway to arrest the two accomplices. 

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