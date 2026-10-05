Younger men now rushing older women – Damilola Adegbite claims

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has claimed to have noticed a new trend in the Nigerian dating scene, where younger men are increasingly finding older women more attractive.

Speaking on her recent podcast, posted on her YouTube channel, Adegbite said society used to make women feel like they should exit the dating scene once they crossed a certain age, but that is now changing, as younger men now prefer older women.

Using the biblical analogy of the rejected stone becoming the chief cornerstone, the 41-year-old movie star said older women who were once overlooked have now become the “premium packages.”

She said, “When society made older women feel like once we have crossed a certain age, you should basically leave the dating market quietly. Meanwhile, the younger girls were supposedly getting all the attention. But now, the tables are turning.

“Honestly, I think Psalm 118:22 was onto something. You know that scripture about the stone which the builders rejected becoming the cornerstone? Maybe we should just say the older woman who was once overlooked has become the premium package.

“But seriously, why is this happening? A younger man will see a woman who is 38, 40 or 42 and say boldly, ‘I like you.’ And you are sitting there thinking, ‘Sorry, wait, are we doing this?’ And he is looking you dead in the eye like, ‘Yes, we are.’ And I think that confidence is attractive.”

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