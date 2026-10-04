[Video]‘I have asked God to take me when it is time’ – Pete Edochie on health struggles

Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stated that he has asked God to take him when his time comes, rather than putting his family in distress.

Pete Edochie revealed this while discussing his health.

His comments came during a visit to an ailing colleague, actor Emmanuel, in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday during his legacy tour.

Sharing his health struggles to console Emmanuel, Pete, who disclosed that walking has become a problem for him, noted that most of the time he wakes up with some parts of his body swollen.

While asking God to take him home when it’s time, Pete insisted that he does not want to be a burden to the people around him.

“Sitting down here, I’m not very well myself. I’m not. Walking is a problem for me now. I still have hope that I will recover. Sometimes I get up and find that parts of my body are swollen, and after some time they go down again, just like my hand is now.

“I just keep asking God, you are the offer of life. Whenever you feel it’s time for me to go, just take me. Don’t let me bother the people who are around me. No, just take me.”

Watch the video below;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.