Zirkzee gives Netherlands win as van Dijk joins 100 club

Both of Zirkzee's international goals have come in the Nations League

Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning goal as the Netherlands beat Serbia to move to the top of their Nations League group.

The Manchester United forward came on at half-time and restored the hosts' lead in Eindhoven with a tap-in from Tijjani Reijnders' pass across goal.

Teun Koopmeiners was one of four Dutch changes, making his first start under Xavi, and the Juventus midfielder opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, finding the far bottom corner with a free-kick whipped in from the right from a crowded box.

Four minutes later, Mihajlo Cvetkovic rose above Koopmeiners to head past Bart Verbruggen for his first international goal, drawing Serbia level, but Zirkzee would have the decisive say.

It was a special night for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, as the 35-year-old centre-back made his 100th international appearance.

Van Dijk's defence mostly thwarted a Serbian side that started strongly but remained winless at the bottom of group A2.

Joey Veerman and Reijnders both went close to adding to the Netherlands' tally, but they did not need a third goal. Winning by the same scoreline against Serbia twice in quick succession - having prevailed in Belgrade seven days prior to this latest meeting - puts them in a strong position with two games remaining.

New Netherlands head coach Xavi remains unbeaten after four games in charge, with two wins and two draws.

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