128 students to leave Ghana for educational exchange across four European countries

A total of 128 delegates, comprising students, teachers and chaperones from 32 schools across Ghana, are set to depart for a three-week educational and cultural exchange programme in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

The participants, aged between seven and 17, will leave Ghana on Saturday, July 25, 2026, under an initiative organised by Edibeck Consult in partnership with Summer Camps Holland.

The programme is designed to expose young Ghanaians to different cultures, educational systems and international experiences while promoting intercultural dialogue and global citizenship.

Throughout their stay in Europe, the students will participate in educational excursions, museum visits, cultural workshops, language appreciation sessions, sporting activities and interactions with students from their host countries.

They will also showcase Ghanaian culture through traditional music, dance, storytelling, cuisine and traditional attire.

As part of the programme's Embassy and Ambassador Series, the students will visit the Ghana Embassy in Brussels, where they will engage with diplomatic representatives. They will also tour the European Parliament to gain practical insights into European policymaking, legislative processes and international relations.

Speaking ahead of the students' departure, Chief Executive Officer of Edibeck Consult, Kwadwo Obiri Ampong, described the initiative as an investment in Ghana's future leaders, stressing that education extends beyond the classroom.

According to him, the programme seeks to nurture confident, globally minded young people equipped with the knowledge, skills and intercultural competence needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

"Education is no longer confined to textbooks.

"Giving young people the opportunity to experience different cultures, interact with people from diverse backgrounds, and gain first-hand exposure to global institutions is essential in shaping future leaders."



"These engagements are designed to broaden the students’ understanding of diplomacy, governance, and global cooperation while inspiring them to harness their talents and pursue aspirations in diplomatic affairs and other areas of international engagement."

The organisers say these educational tours will expose participants to European history, art, architecture, environmental sustainability, technological innovation and cultural preservation.

Officials of Summer Camps Holland, the programme's European partner, said international cultural exchanges play an important role in preparing children to become global citizens by encouraging openness, tolerance and collaboration across cultures.

They noted that exposing children to different educational environments at an early age enhances creativity, independence, communication skills and confidence while inspiring them to pursue excellence in both their academic and personal lives.

Parents and guardians who gathered to bid farewell to the students expressed appreciation to the organisers for creating what they described as a valuable educational opportunity. They said the programme would enrich their children's learning experiences while instilling discipline, responsibility, teamwork and cultural appreciation.

Some of the students also expressed excitement ahead of the journey.

"I am excited because this is my first time travelling outside Ghana. I want to learn about other cultures and also tell people about our country, our traditions and our food," one participant said.

The organisers believe the initiative aligns with global efforts to promote intercultural education, youth development and international cooperation through educational travel.

They hope the programme will inspire lifelong learning, cross-cultural friendships and a deeper appreciation of diversity among the participants.

The students are expected to return to Ghana after completing the programme, bringing home new experiences, lasting friendships and valuable lessons that will contribute to their personal growth, academic development and future leadership aspirations.

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