NPP sets October 3 for National Executive elections, opens nominations August 17

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled October 3, 2026, for its National Executive Elections, with nominations set to open on August 17.

The party’s National Elections Committee, chaired by Frederick Opare-Ansah, announced the timetable in a statement outlining the various stages of the election process.

Under the schedule, nominations will open on August 17 and close on August 22, while the filing of nominations will take place from August 23 to 27.

Vetting of aspirants is scheduled for August 31 to September 3, with the results expected to be published on September 5.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the outcome will have September 6 and 7 to appeal.

The party will hold its NEC/NC meeting on September 10, followed by the publication of the notice of poll on September 14.

The elections will then be held on October 3.

The NPP says prospective candidates must be known and active registered members of the party for at least two years and must be in good standing.

They must also have paid their membership dues for at least two years, paid the prescribed fees and satisfied the National Vetting Committee that they qualify to contest for national office.

Candidates must also secure endorsements from at least one member in good standing from each of the 16 regions.

For the National Youth Organiser position, an aspirant must be below 40 years.

The party further states that members of the National Elections Committee will not be eligible to contest in the elections. Any committee member who intends to contest will have to be replaced by the National Executive Committee.

The NPP has set different fees for nomination forms depending on the position being contested.

The form for National Chairman will cost GH¢50,000, while Vice Chairpersons will pay GH¢30,000 and the General Secretary GH¢25,000.

Forms for other national positions will cost GH¢10,000, while candidates for the special wings — Nasara, Women and Youth — will pay GH¢8,000.

The party says payment will be accepted in cash or by cheque at its national headquarters at Asylum Down.

The elections will cover the positions of National Chairperson, National Vice Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Women Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser and National Communication Director.

The Electoral Commission is expected to conduct the elections under the supervision of the NPP National Elections Committee and in accordance with the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574).

The party has constituted separate committees to handle vetting and appeals.

The National Vetting Committee is chaired by former Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, while the Appeals Committee is chaired by former Attorney-General Joe Ghartey.

An aspirant or party member aggrieved by a vetting decision may petition the Appeals Committee, which is expected to determine the matter within 48 hours.

A further appeal may be lodged with the National Executive Committee, whose decision will be final and binding.

The election will be conducted through an electoral college comprising various party structures, including members of the National Council and National Executive Committee, regional and constituency executives, external branch executives and the National Council of Elders.

The college will also include the National TESCON Coordinator, TESCON presidents from recognised tertiary institutions, 30 elected national patrons, founding members who are signatories to the party's registration documents, NPP Members of Parliament and representatives of the party’s special wings.

For the special wing elections, female delegates will vote for the National Women Organiser, while youth delegates, including TESCON presidents, will vote for the National Youth Organiser.

The National Nasara Organiser will be elected by Nasara coordinators and deputies at the national, regional, constituency, external branch and TESCON levels.

The party says at least one-third of delegates to the National Delegates Conference must be present to constitute a quorum.

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