Upper West records 45% drop in maternal deaths ahead of free primary healthcare rollout

The Upper West Region has recorded a nearly 45% reduction in maternal deaths and is now counting down to the rollout of Free Primary Healthcare in 10 municipalities and districts, covering about 790,000 people.

Health authorities say the policy has the potential to transform healthcare delivery, but only if all stakeholders work together to ensure that “no one is left behind”.

Speaking at the Mid-Year Health Sector Review, the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Josephat Nyuzaghl, announced that the region’s maternal mortality ratio had dropped from 87.82 to 48.5 per 100,000 live births, representing a 45% reduction.

“I’m particularly pleased to report a decline in anaemia among pregnant women. We also recorded an increase in skilled deliveries,” Dr Nyuzaghl said, reaffirming the region’s efforts to ensure that more women deliver safely.

He added that healthcare utilisation had increased, while civil works for the regional oxygen plant had been completed. Equipment installation is expected to be completed within eight weeks.

Dr Nyuzaghl said the region was prepared for the Free Primary Healthcare policy launched by President John Mahama in April 2026.

Phase One of the policy covers 10 of the region’s 11 municipalities and districts, accounting for about 78% of the Upper West Region’s population.

To prepare for the rollout, the region has received 853 pieces of equipment across 72 categories and has interviewed 199 health workers for deployment.

“Free primary healthcare is not charity. This is an investment in equity, an investment in human capital,” he stated.

Despite the progress, Dr Nyuzaghl identified infrastructure and accommodation challenges that could affect the delivery of primary healthcare.

“A number of CHPS zones lack CHPS compounds. If we want community health officers to be closer to communities, it’s important that they have accommodation,” he said.

He also announced new Ghana Health Service directives, including the installation of CCTV cameras in all health facilities, mandatory staff identification cards and stronger safety measures.

Speaking on behalf of the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, Chief Director Pognaa Fati Issaka Koray said the Free Primary Healthcare policy had “the potential to transform healthcare delivery and improve the lives of our people”.

“Today’s gathering serves two important purposes. First, to reflect on our performance. Second, to embrace a policy that can transform healthcare delivery,” she said.

She called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to prioritise healthcare in their budgets and urged traditional and religious leaders to support health education within their communities.

“The success of this policy will depend on all of us. Investment in primary healthcare is an investment in human development and sustainable growth,” she stated.

On the challenges facing maternal and child health, she was emphatic.

“Every preventable maternal or neonatal death is one too many. Our goal must remain clear to ensure that every woman, every child, and every family has access to quality and timely healthcare services,” she said.

She also stressed that the Free Primary Healthcare programme must place greater emphasis on disease prevention.

“Preventing illness is often more effective and less costly than treating advanced disease,” she added.

With equipment delivered, health workers recruited and the implementation roadmap circulated, health officials say the Upper West Region is “done and ready for a smooth take-off”.

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