Cecilia Dapaah appointed Chairperson of NPP National Executive Elections Vetting Committee

Mrs Cecilia Dapaah

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah has been appointed Chairperson of the Vetting Committee for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming national executive elections.

She will lead a committee comprising several senior party figures, including former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Papa Owusu-Ankomah, former Minister of State Elizabeth Ohene, former Minister of Railways Development Joe Ghartey and former Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kofi Osafo-Maafo.

Other members of the committee include former Ashanti Regional Minister S. K. Boafo and Manhyia South Member of Parliament Baffour Agyei Bawuah.

The committee will be responsible for examining the eligibility of aspirants seeking to contest various positions in the party’s national executive elections.

The vetting exercise is expected to be a key stage in the NPP’s preparations for the elections, as prospective candidates seek to secure clearance to participate in the contest.

The party is scheduled to open nominations from August 17 to 22, 2026.

The national executive elections are scheduled for October 3, 2026, with the party expected to announce further details on the electoral process and timelines as preparations progress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.