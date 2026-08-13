Evelyn Naa-Otua Addo

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Nii Kwabena Bonney VI – Osu Alata Mantse, Nii Kwashei Aniefi V – Osu Alata Dzaasetse, Nii Ayettey Botchway – Nii Ameng Bonney Family Head, Nana Amponsawaa IV – Osu Alata Manye, Nii Otuafro Aboagye – Benkumhene, Shipi Obinu, Mrs. Faustina Naa Ajiriba Lawmann, Madam Elizabeth Korkor Abeka Bonney, The Nee Quarcoopome Families, Prof. Hector Allotey Addo – Head of Family, Mr. Samuel A. Addo, Pastor Mensa Otabil – General Overseer ICGC, and the congregation of ICGC Christ Temple regret to announce the passing of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

The Funeral arrangements are as follows:

BURIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 20th August 2026, 9 am at ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie.

INTERNMENT: Private

THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday, 23rd August 2026, at ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie, 10 am (Second Service). Attire is White.

WIDOW: Mr John Saka Addo (Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana).

CHILDREN: Mrs Joy Otabil (ICGC Christ Temple), Dr Mrs Genevieve Nettey (Ecobank Ghana).

GRANDCHILDREN: Dr Sompa Otabil-Nelson (CEO, Dinah-Gayle Medical Clinic), Rev. Nhyira Otabil-Allotey (Resident Pastor, ICGC Cornerstone Temple), Yoofi Otabil (CEO, The Hive), Nana Aba Aseda Otabil, Grandsir Nettey, Lynette Nettey, Giovani Nettey.

GREAT GRANDCHILDREN: 10

IN-LAWS: Pastor Mensa Otabil (General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church – ICGC), Dr Tetteh Nettey (Founder and Group President, Meridian Pre-University and Marshalls University College, Ghana).

SIBLINGS: Elder Godwin Bonney (Deceased), Madam Dora Bonney (Deceased), MMrSeth Bonney (Deceased), Mr Stephen Bonney (Deceased), Mr Akose Bonney (Deceased), Mr Joseph Odoi Bonney (Deceased), Madam Elizabeth Korkor Abeka Bonney.

NEPHEWS/NIECES: Mr Joseph Nartey and sister, MMrEdward Bonney, Mrs Marian Ankrah and siblings, Madam Sophia Lamptey and siblings, Madam Millicent Bonney and siblings, Madam Regina Dede Bonney and siblings, Madam Beatrice Dede Bonney and siblings, and Pastor Mrs Harriet Amoako and brother.

CHIEF MOURNERS: Nii Kwabena Bonney VI – Osu Alata Mantse, Nii Kwashei Aniefi V – Osu Alata Dzaasetse, Nii Ayettey Botchway – Nii Ameng Bonney Family Head, Nana Amponsawaa IV – Osu Alata Manye, Nii Otuafro Aboagye – Benkumhene, Shipi Obinu, Mrs. Faustina Naa Ajiriba Lawmann, Madam Elizabeth Korkor Abeka Bonney, The Nee Quarcoopome Families, Prof. Hector Allotey Addo – Head of Family, Mr. Samuel A. Addo, Mr. John Saka Addo, Pastor Mensa Otabil, ICGC Christ Temple.

All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.