Tipper drivers’ indiscipline becoming a danger to road users – Association

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Tipper Truck Drivers Association, Odei Ampofo, says the association is preparing to petition the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over the increasing insubordination among some of its members.
He described the situation as a looming danger, warning that the refusal by some drivers to obey directives could have serious consequences for road users.
According to Mr Ampofo, some drivers have become increasingly difficult to control, disregarding instructions from the association and other authorities.
He believes the growing indiscipline is contributing to road accidents involving tipper trucks and could lead to more serious incidents if urgent measures are not taken.
Mr. Ampofo said the association intends to formally bring the matter to the attention of the IGP to seek the necessary support in addressing the conduct of the drivers.
He stressed that tipper truck drivers operate heavy-duty vehicles capable of causing significant damage when involved in accidents, making discipline and strict adherence to road safety regulations essential.
The Greater Accra Regional Chairman therefore appealed to members to respect the authority of the association and comply with safety directives to protect themselves and other road users.
He warned that the association would not sit unconcerned while the actions of a few members put lives and property at risk.
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