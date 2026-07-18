IGP, Police Management Board pay courtesy call on Oti Regional Minister

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, accompanied by members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), has paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister, Mr John Kwadwo Gyapong, as part of the Police Administration's working visit to the region.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the Ghana Police Service and the Regional Coordinating Council to enhance security and public safety across the Oti Region, the Ghana Police Service posted on social media on Saturday, July 18.

During the engagement, Mr Gyapong commended the Ghana Police Service for its efforts in maintaining peace and security, particularly its operations against armed robbery and other criminal activities. He acknowledged the dedication of police personnel and their contribution to safeguarding lives and property.

The Regional Minister, however, appealed to the Police Administration to deploy more officers to the region and provide additional operational vehicles to improve policing, citing the need to strengthen the Service's capacity to respond effectively to security challenges.

He also urged the Police to remain resolute in tackling all forms of crime.

Responding, Mr Yohuno assured the Minister of the Police Administration's continued commitment to supporting the region's security needs. He reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's determination to maintain law and order and protect residents through sustained security operations.

The IGP noted that the Police have established a strong operational presence across the region and would continue to intensify efforts to combat crime, apprehend offenders and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The courtesy call formed part of the Police Administration's broader working tour aimed at engaging regional stakeholders, assessing security concerns and strengthening partnerships to improve policing and public safety nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.