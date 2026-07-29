Regional

Oti cocoa farmers demand payment after months of waiting for LBCs

Source: Obrempongba K. Owusu  
  29 July 2026 4:40pm
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Aggrieved cocoa farmers in the Guan District of the Oti Region have stormed the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) office at Hohoe, demanding payment for cocoa beans sold to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs).

The farmers say they supplied cocoa between November 2025 and February this year but have yet to receive their money.

Speaking to Adom News, the area’s chief cocoa farmer, Divine Katsakpa, complained that despite government directives for LBCs to settle outstanding payments for last season’s purchases, farmers in the Oti Region, particularly Guan, remain unpaid.

He referenced the release of GH¢2.6 billion to LBCs to facilitate payments to cocoa farmers nationwide, but said the delays have left many producers in severe financial distress.

Mr Katsakpa noted that the prolonged wait has affected his family directly, citing an inability to settle his sick wife’s hospital bills and pay his children’s school fees.

The chief farmer issued a three-day ultimatum, warning that if payments are not made by Friday, they will return to the office to demand their money and, if necessary, remain there until their concerns are addressed.

Other farmers echoed similar hardships, saying unpaid proceeds have forced some families to withdraw children from school, while others are struggling to keep students in tertiary institutions.

In response, a COCOBOD staff member, identified as Senyo, acknowledged their concerns and assured the farmers that their grievances would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for action.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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