Ghana Armed Forces launches three-week security exercise in Nkwanta and Bawku

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched a three-week military exercise in the Oti and Upper East regions as part of efforts to strengthen operational readiness and enhance collaboration among security agencies in response to evolving security threats.

Exercise Starlight Stretch II, organised by the GAF Central Command, officially commenced on Monday, 6th July 2026, with an opening ceremony at Nkwanta in the Oti Region under the Ghana Army's 2026/2027 Training Year.

The exercise, which will be conducted in both Nkwanta and Bawku, brings together personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies. It is aimed at improving operational preparedness, enhancing inter-agency coordination and reinforcing national security, GAF announced on Facebook on Monday after the opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, Joseph Awal Antwi, welcomed the participating troops and expressed confidence in the Ghana Armed Forces' ability to help restore and sustain peace and security in the area. He also pledged the Assembly's support for the successful execution of the exercise.

The Commanding Officer of the 3 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Naah, said the exercise would strengthen interoperability and improve the effectiveness of joint operations among participating military units and partner agencies.

He reaffirmed the Ghana Armed Forces' commitment to maintaining a disciplined, professional and mission-ready force capable of responding effectively to the country's changing security environment.

Lieutenant Colonel Naah urged personnel to comply strictly with all exercise directives and safety protocols throughout the training period.

He also encouraged troops to remain adaptable, professional and prepared to work closely with other security agencies and relevant civilian stakeholders in addressing emerging security challenges.

The exercise comes at a time when security agencies continue to intensify efforts to improve coordination and operational capability in areas facing security concerns, particularly in Bawku, where intermittent violence has heightened the need for sustained security operations.

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