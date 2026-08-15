PSG sign World Cup winner Torres from Barcelona

Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal for Spain at the World Cup, has joined European champions Paris St-Germain from Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has signed a deal with the French champions until 2031 for a reported fee of about 50m euros (£42.7m).

He scored the extra-time winner against Argentina to help Spain claim their second men's World Cup last month, while his stock had already risen considerably after a strong season with Barcelona.

The forward scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists, and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title.

PSG, managed by former Barcelona coach and player Luis Enrique, have won the Champions League in the past two seasons.

Torres is the second high-profile forward PSG have signed this summer after the arrival of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco.

PSG added to their silverware collection on Wednesday by beating Aston Villa 2-1 to win the Uefa Super Cup.

Torres has been at Barcelona since 2022 having previously spent two years at Manchester City.

He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and made his debut for the national team under Enrique.

PSG could lose Bradley Barcola this summer, with the forward wanted by Liverpool.

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