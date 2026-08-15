PSG sign World Cup winner Torres from Barcelona

Audio By Carbonatix
Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal for Spain at the World Cup, has joined European champions Paris St-Germain from Barcelona.
The 26-year-old has signed a deal with the French champions until 2031 for a reported fee of about 50m euros (£42.7m).
He scored the extra-time winner against Argentina to help Spain claim their second men's World Cup last month, while his stock had already risen considerably after a strong season with Barcelona.
The forward scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists, and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title.
PSG, managed by former Barcelona coach and player Luis Enrique, have won the Champions League in the past two seasons.
Torres is the second high-profile forward PSG have signed this summer after the arrival of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco.
PSG added to their silverware collection on Wednesday by beating Aston Villa 2-1 to win the Uefa Super Cup.
Torres has been at Barcelona since 2022 having previously spent two years at Manchester City.
He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain and made his debut for the national team under Enrique.
PSG could lose Bradley Barcola this summer, with the forward wanted by Liverpool.
Latest Stories
-
Mfantsipim School @ 150 and Creech’s Mfantsipim Diaries: My First Shock
1 hour
-
Labour backs proposed IPEC but demands full involvement in pay reforms
2 hours
-
Ashaiman, parts of Accra to face 15-hour power outage Sunday
2 hours
-
Mohammed Baantima Samba retains NPP Northern Regional chairmanship
3 hours
-
Qatar denies capturing three Iranian pilots after downing fighter jets
4 hours
-
Jeff Konadu Addo retains NPP Eastern Regional chairmanship
4 hours
-
Peru cracks down on illegal gold mining in Amazon reserve with military show of force
5 hours
-
NPP polls: Makafui Woanya re-elected as Volta Regional Chairman
5 hours
-
NPP polls: List of newly elected NPP regional chairmen
5 hours
-
Eleven killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, authorities say
6 hours
-
MTN launches Bright Scholars Alumni Network to harness opportunity
6 hours
-
Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council demands apology from Akyemansa DCE over chieftaincy interference
6 hours
-
Rescuers search for survivors of powerful Indonesia earthquake
6 hours
-
Ghana Prisons Service on manhunt for 29-year-old escapee
6 hours
-
Researchers warn Ghana’s coastal erosion could worsen
6 hours