AC Milan sign PSG’s Portugal striker Ramos for £60m

Audio By Carbonatix
AC Milan have signed Paris St-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos for a reported club record transfer fee of about £60m.
The 25-year-old Portugal forward has agreed a contract, external until 2031 after scoring 45 goals in three seasons at the French club.
Italian media has reported a record transfer fee, external of more than 70m euros (£60.2m) for the first signing under former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.
Last month, Amorim signed a two-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked after a catastrophic run of form at the end of the season led to Milan missing out on Champions League qualification.
Milan's former record signing was winger Rafael Leao, who cost about £42m from Lille in 2019.
PSG have been strongly linked with a move for Liverpool target Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig.
The Paris club's summer planning is being led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting adviser Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique, with the aim of making one or two high-profile additions to a squad that won a second successive Champions League and another Ligue 1 title last season.
That could be balanced by more departures with midfielder Lee Kang-in and forward Randal Kolo Muani also anticipated to leave this summer.
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