Football

AC Milan sign PSG’s Portugal striker Ramos for £60m

Source: BBC  
  30 June 2026 11:26pm
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AC Milan have signed Paris St-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos for a reported club record transfer fee of about £60m.

The 25-year-old Portugal forward has agreed a contract, external until 2031 after scoring 45 goals in three seasons at the French club.

Italian media has reported a record transfer fee, external of more than 70m euros (£60.2m) for the first signing under former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Last month, Amorim signed a two-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked after a catastrophic run of form at the end of the season led to Milan missing out on Champions League qualification.

Milan's former record signing was winger Rafael Leao, who cost about £42m from Lille in 2019.

PSG have been strongly linked with a move for Liverpool target Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig.

The Paris club's summer planning is being led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting adviser Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique, with the aim of making one or two high-profile additions to a squad that won a second successive Champions League and another Ligue 1 title last season.

That could be balanced by more departures with midfielder Lee Kang-in and forward Randal Kolo Muani also anticipated to leave this summer.

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