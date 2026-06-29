Liverpool target Diomande would prefer to join PSG

Liverpool target Yan Diomande would prefer to join Paris St-Germain, as the French club aim to agree a deal with RB Leipzig in the coming weeks.

The Reds had an initial bid of £69m, plus £17m in add-ons, rejected this month for the 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger.

Leipzig are expected to demand about £129m for Diomande, who joined from Spanish club Leganes last summer on a five-year deal.

The club insist they are under no financial pressure to sell, and are prepared to offer Diomande an improved contract to keep him for at least another season.

PSG's summer planning is being led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting adviser Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique, with the club aiming to make one or two high-profile additions to a squad that won a second successive Champions League and another Ligue 1 title last season.

That could be balanced by departures, with striker Goncalo Ramos expected to join AC Milan in a deal worth about £63m, while further exits - including midfielder Lee Kang-in and forward Randal Kolo Muani - are also anticipated.

Liverpool are also known to admire France winger Bradley Barcola, although sources in Paris say PSG are keen to extend his contract.

The Reds signed Spain winger Victor Munoz for £34.5m from Osasuna this month, the first arrival since Andoni Iraola replaced Arne Slot as head coach.

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