Diomande’s rapid and remarkable rise to Real Madrid

After an eventful couple of months, Yan Diomande, one of football's top young prospects, is about to get his wish of joining a European powerhouse.

The 19-year-old is signing with Real Madrid in what can only be described as a record-setting transfer.

The Spanish giants will pay more than £100m for Diomande - making him a new record sale for RB Leipzig and he is expected to also become a new record signing for Real Madrid.

Simultaneously, Diomande becomes the most expensive African player in history.

His rise to stardom has also occurred seemingly in record time as less than 18 months ago he was almost completely unknown.

Only scouts and insiders were aware of a skinny winger who had previously played for Florida-based DME Academy, more renowned for its basketball programme.

Diomande had trials with Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Rangers and Olympiacos but remained unsigned until he was picked up by La Liga side Leganes.

Within only a few months and 10 games in the Spanish top flight, he increased his market value considerably, eventually signing with Leipzig for 20m euros.

The Red Bull-funded club believed they had acquired a diamond. And they were right. Almost from the get-go, Diomande looked like one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists across competitions in his first full season in Europe.

Initially, Leipzig intended to keep him for another year, hoping his market value would increase even further, but the demand was simply too high.

Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and finally Real Madrid showed so much interest in the winger, who also played for his home country of Ivory Coast at the World Cup, that the Bundesliga side had to give way and agree to a deal.

A lot can be said about the steadily increasing prices on an overheated transfer market where even prospects can demand fees in the nine digits, but Diomande is special. A hyper-athletic and very creative winger, it is not far-fetched to consider him among the best dribblers in Europe already.

Obviously, there is still a degree of rawness to his game, but he made a leap forward in the past 12 months and there's no reason he couldn't develop further at the tender age of 19.

His passing skills are also somewhat underrated because he is the embodiment of a dribble-first winger. Diomande connected very well with right-back Ridle Baku at Leipzig and may look even stronger with the support of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella.

Diomande is able to play on both wings. A right-footer, he was mostly employed on the left side by Leganes but found a home on the right at Leipzig. At the World Cup, he played in both positions for Ivory Coast.

Everybody said no to him

Diomande made his La Liga debut for Leganes against Real Madrid

Diomande is not just marketable as a living, breathing highlight reel, but also because he is a true rags-to-riches story.

Growing up in the metropolis of Abidjan in Ivory Coast, he decided early to become a professional footballer. Or at least he dreamed about it and was willing to make a lot of sacrifices.

When he was nine, Diomande played for Inter Foot Sud Comoe, a club near the border to Ghana - 70 miles away from home. He essentially lived on his own and had to get by with few resources.

He made an even more drastic move when he left Ivory Coast at the age of 15 to play football in the United States, attending a high school while unable to speak English at first.

His talent was undeniable, yet there was no shortage of stumbling blocks on his way to professional football.

Numerous trials in Europe went nowhere. "Even the B teams in the MLS didn't want me," he later said. "I didn't even know why. They never gave me a reason. The adults handled everything. They just kept taking me all around Europe, and everybody kept saying no."

Once his visa expired and he had to go back home, his fortunes turned around, as Leganes were ready to sign Diomande to a professional contract.

As things were finally on the up, he had to cope with an unexpected tragedy when his 15-year-old sister, who he had been very close with, died shortly after his La Liga debut against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

"Now, I don't feel anything. It's like I'm not even human. Since you died, I'm just blank," he wrote in a letter to Roxanne, his late sister, published by Players' Tribune in June.

Diomande said his dream of debuting against Madrid at the age of 18 was suddenly followed by a nightmare.

The circumstances of Roxanne's death remain somewhat unclear – Diomande was told that it was a result of her drink being spiked at a party.

Dispute between agencies over Diomande

Diomande scored 12 goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season

While tragedy struck in spring 2025, it didn't derail Diomande from his professional path. He made the move to Leipzig a year ago and is already taking another huge step by joining Madrid.

The Spanish giants aren't in need of another winger, but Diomande is such a fascinating prospect that chairman Florentino Perez and Madrid's management did not want to lose out.

That Diomande ends up in Madrid rather than Paris is a surprise, though. PSG have been a club Diomande admired as a kid, with his dad being a supporter of the 14-time French champions.

Real Madrid can certainly be considered a dream destination for most footballers, but the way an anticipated move to PSG fell apart and how PSG voiced their displeasure over the behaviour of Diomande's agents can raise questions.

While outstanding on the field, there has been considerable noise around Diomande off it and his decision to switch professional representation has led to a complaint being lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

He had previously been represented by Maxidel, an agency led by Max Gradel, a former winger with the third most international caps for Ivory Coast, but Diomande then made the move to Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation in February.

Understandably, Roc Nation had great interest in signing Diomande and even sent out DJ Khaled to convince him of the move. Maxidel was not amused and insisted on the validity of previous agreements.

Under Fifa rules, agencies are allowed to sign players to contracts that make them the sole representatives in a country like England for a specific period of time.

It might not be a coincidence that Roc Nation represents two Real Madrid attackers in Vinicius Junior and Endrick already.

While it seemed as if PSG were in the pole position, the European champions officially declared they were out of the race a few days ago, citing issues with the agency during negotiations.

As for Diomande, his upward trajectory looks set to continue in the Spanish capital.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.