Cedi’s year-to-date loss slumps to 4.09% as recent gains gather pace

Audio By Carbonatix
The cedi’s recent strong performance against the US dollar has significantly reduced its year-to-date depreciation.
Market data picked up by Joy Business show that the local currency’s year-to-date depreciation has narrowed to 4.09%, from 10.4% at the end of July 2026.
The recent gains have also improved the cedi’s performance on both the monthly and weekly levels.
Analysis of the market data shows that the cedi continued its positive run during the week of August 10 to 11, 2026.
There are now strong indications that the cedi’s gains could be sustained in the coming weeks, based on fresh market data and information from the Bank of Ghana.
The currency’s improved performance has been attributed to stronger foreign exchange intermediation and market support by the Bank of Ghana.
Inflows from the extractive sector have also supported the cedi, alongside offshore investor demand for Ghana’s local bonds.
Market players have further pointed to easing demand pressures as a major factor behind the currency’s recent gains.
Senior Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Benjamin Amoah, told Joy Business that he expects the cedi’s positive run to continue.
He linked the outlook to the current Foreign Exchange Management Framework being implemented by the Bank of Ghana.
The latest performance marks a sharp improvement from the pressure the cedi faced during the first half of the year, when strong dollar demand pushed its depreciation significantly higher.
Latest Stories
-
Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
7 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
7 minutes
-
BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
8 minutes
-
Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
9 minutes
-
X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
9 minutes
-
‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
12 minutes
-
UG Pro VC calls for an integrated risk management approach to tackle Ghana’s perennial flooding
18 minutes
-
Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
22 minutes
-
Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
24 minutes
-
AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
29 minutes
-
Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
32 minutes
-
Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
37 minutes
-
25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
40 minutes
-
Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
43 minutes
-
Interior Ministry urges strict enforcement of Armoured Bullion Vehicle standards in Ghana
45 minutes