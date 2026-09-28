GAF sets Sept. 28–30 for Documentation, Body Selection Exercise

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced a three-day Documentation and Body Selection Exercise for qualified applicants who applied under its 2026/2027 Enlistment Exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to run from September 28 to 30, 2026, following the closure of the online application process on September 23.

The exercise will be conducted at designated centres in the Northern and Southern sectors.

The GAF said applicants who have successfully qualified for this stage will receive text messages containing details of their assigned centres, reporting dates and other instructions.

Those who receive the notifications are required to report to their designated centres on the specified dates and comply with all instructions issued by the Armed Forces.

For applicants in the Northern Sector, the exercise will take place at the 4 Infantry Battalion, Uaddara Barracks, Kumasi.

Applicants in the Southern Sector are to report to the Nicholson Stadium at the Air Force Base in Accra.

The Documentation and Body Selection Exercise marks the next major stage in the 2026/2027 recruitment process after the completion of online applications.

The exercise is expected to allow the Armed Forces to document and physically assess applicants who have progressed to this stage of the enlistment process.

The GAF has therefore urged qualified applicants to pay close attention to the information contained in the text messages sent to them.

Applicants are also expected to take note of their assigned centres, reporting dates and all instructions communicated by the Armed Forces.

The exercise forms part of the GAF’s ongoing process to select eligible candidates for the 2026/2027 Enlistment Exercise.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.