Economy

T-bills auction: Government exceeds target marginally; yield on 91-day bill remains unchanged

Source: Joy Business  
  27 September 2026 11:11pm
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The government returned to oversubscription of its treasury bills as it exceeded its target marginally.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded 7.5% oversubscription.

This, however, came at a lower target rate.

According to the auction results, the government received GH¢2.9 billion but accepted about GH¢2.8 billion of the bids tendered. The target for the auction was estimated at GH¢2.75 billion.

The 91-day bill was the most subscribed as GH¢2.07 billion were tendered. This represented 75% of the total bids.

However, the bids accepted were GH¢1.8 billion.

The 364-day bill saw bids of about GH¢876 million tendered. The uptake was GH¢497 million. 

For the 182-day bill, GH¢702.95 million of the bids were tendered. The bids accepted were estimated at GH¢ 520 million.

Meanwhile, interest rates were mixed on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day-bill remained unchanged at 4.69%.

However, that of the 182-day bill declined by 11 basis points to 6.37%.

Also, the yield on the 364-day bill went down to 9.83% from 9.98%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    2.075bn1.879bn
182 Day Bill702.95m520.57m
364 Day Bill876.72m497.74m
   
Total  
Target2.75bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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