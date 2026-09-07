T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 51%, interest rates fall again

Audio By Carbonatix
The government recorded another oversubscription of its treasury bills.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government exceeded its target by 51.6%, amounting to GH¢9.93 billion.
It, however, accepted about GH¢8.3 billion of the bids.
For the first time in several months, the 91-day bill led the pack with GH¢6.2 billion of the bids tendered, representing 62.6% of the total bids.
The uptake was, however, GH¢5.8 billion.
The 182-day bill received bids of about GH¢1.9 billion. A little above GH¢1.5 billion was accepted.
For the 364-day bill, about GH¢1.7 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢952 million of the bids were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates continued to decrease on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill declined by 14 basis points to 4.80%.
That of the 182-day bill also went down to 6.67% from the previous week’s 6.87%.
Similarly, the yield on the 364-day dropped by 66 basis points to 10.11%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|6.225bn
|5.835bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.915bn
|1.593bn
|364 Day Bill
|1.796bn
|952.77m
|Total
|9.937bn
|8.381bn
|Target
|6.554bn
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