Economy

T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 51%, interest rates fall again

Source: Joy Business  
  7 September 2026 12:13am
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The government recorded another oversubscription of its treasury bills.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government exceeded its target by 51.6%, amounting to GH¢9.93 billion.

It, however, accepted about GH¢8.3 billion of the bids.

For the first time in several months, the 91-day bill led the pack with GH¢6.2 billion of the bids tendered, representing 62.6% of the total bids.

The uptake was, however, GH¢5.8 billion.

The 182-day bill received bids of about GH¢1.9 billion. A little above GH¢1.5 billion was accepted.

For the 364-day bill, about GH¢1.7 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢952 million of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to decrease on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill declined by 14 basis points to 4.80%.

That of the 182-day bill also went down to 6.67% from the previous week’s 6.87%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day dropped by 66 basis points to 10.11%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    6.225bn5.835bn
182 Day Bill1.915bn1.593bn
364 Day Bill1.796bn952.77m
   
Total9.937bn8.381bn
Target6.554bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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