T-bills: Government exceeds target by 139%, interest rates tumble

Investor interest in treasury bills continued to rise as the government exceeded its target by 139%.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, most of the investors bought the 364-day bill because of its high yield.

The government received bids worth GH¢12.3 billion, but accepted GH¢6.5 billion.

The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢7.4 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 60.7% of the total bids.

The uptake was, however, GH¢2.7 billion.

On the other hand, the 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.2 billion. A little above GH¢935 million was accepted.

For the 91-day bill, GH¢3.5 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢2.8 billion of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to retreat on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 13 basis points to 4.94%.

That of the 182-day bill also declined to 6.87% from the previous week’s 7.08%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day went down by 82 basis points to 10.77%.

SECURITIES BIDS TENDERED (GH¢) BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢) 91 Day Bill 3.55bn 2.84bn 182 Day Bill 1.28bn 935.22m 364 Day Bill 7.499bn 2.746bn Total 12.34bn 6.52bn Target 5.147bn

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