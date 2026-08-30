Economy

T-bills: Government exceeds target by 139%, interest rates tumble

Source: Joy Business  
  30 August 2026 7:46pm
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Investor interest in treasury bills continued to rise as the government exceeded its target by 139%.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, most of the investors bought the 364-day bill because of its high yield.

The government received bids worth GH¢12.3 billion, but accepted GH¢6.5 billion.

The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢7.4 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 60.7% of the total bids.

The uptake was, however, GH¢2.7 billion.

On the other hand, the 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.2 billion. A little above GH¢935 million was accepted.

For the 91-day bill, GH¢3.5 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢2.8 billion of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to retreat on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 13 basis points to 4.94%.

That of the 182-day bill also declined to 6.87% from the previous week’s 7.08%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day went down by 82 basis points to 10.77%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    3.55bn2.84bn
182 Day Bill1.28bn935.22m
364 Day Bill7.499bn2.746bn
   
Total12.34bn6.52bn
Target5.147bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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