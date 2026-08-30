T-bills: Government exceeds target by 139%, interest rates tumble

Audio By Carbonatix
Investor interest in treasury bills continued to rise as the government exceeded its target by 139%.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, most of the investors bought the 364-day bill because of its high yield.
The government received bids worth GH¢12.3 billion, but accepted GH¢6.5 billion.
The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢7.4 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 60.7% of the total bids.
The uptake was, however, GH¢2.7 billion.
On the other hand, the 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.2 billion. A little above GH¢935 million was accepted.
For the 91-day bill, GH¢3.5 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢2.8 billion of the bids were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates continued to retreat on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill went up by 13 basis points to 4.94%.
That of the 182-day bill also declined to 6.87% from the previous week’s 7.08%.
Similarly, the yield on the 364-day went down by 82 basis points to 10.77%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|3.55bn
|2.84bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.28bn
|935.22m
|364 Day Bill
|7.499bn
|2.746bn
|Total
|12.34bn
|6.52bn
|Target
|5.147bn
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