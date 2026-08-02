Audio By Carbonatix
T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 79%, but one-year bill yield increases
The government continued to attract high investor interest for its treasury bills, as it recorded another oversubscription of its short-term instruments.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded 79% more than its target.
It received bids worth GH¢10.5 billion, but accepted a little over GH¢8.6 billion of the total bids.
The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢7.47 billion of the bids were tendered, representing about 71% of the total bids.
The uptake was, however, GH¢7.1 billion.
The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢757.9 million. A little above GH¢501 million was accepted.
For the 91-day bill, GH¢2.2 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢972 million of the bids were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates continued to rise on the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill remained unchanged at 5.76%.
That of the 182-day bill dropped to 7.64% from the previous week’s 7.68%.
However, the yield on the 364-day surged by 2.0 basis points to 12.96%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|2.27bn
|927m
|182 Day Bill
|757.9m
|501.38m
|364 Day Bill
|7.47bn
|7.17bn
|Total
|10.5bn
|8.65bn
|Target
|5.866bn
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