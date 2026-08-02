T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 79%, but one-year bill yield increases

The government continued to attract high investor interest for its treasury bills, as it recorded another oversubscription of its short-term instruments.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded 79% more than its target.

It received bids worth GH¢10.5 billion, but accepted a little over GH¢8.6 billion of the total bids.

The 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢7.47 billion of the bids were tendered, representing about 71% of the total bids.

The uptake was, however, GH¢7.1 billion.

The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢757.9 million. A little above GH¢501 million was accepted.

For the 91-day bill, GH¢2.2 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢972 million of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to rise on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill remained unchanged at 5.76%.

That of the 182-day bill dropped to 7.64% from the previous week’s 7.68%.

However, the yield on the 364-day surged by 2.0 basis points to 12.96%.

SECURITIES BIDS TENDERED (GH¢) BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢) 91 Day Bill 2.27bn 927m 182 Day Bill 757.9m 501.38m 364 Day Bill 7.47bn 7.17bn Total 10.5bn 8.65bn Target 5.866bn

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.