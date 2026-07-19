T-bills: Government exceeds target by 73%, interest rates decline

The government recorded a 73% oversubscription of the treasury bills auction, as demand for the short-term instruments surged ahead of the Bank of Ghana's policy rate announcement.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the 364-day bill was once again the most subscribed by investors due to the high interest rate.

The government, however, accepted about GH¢9.978 billion of the bids.

The 364-day bill was once again the most patronised as GH¢8.31 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 64.9% of the total bids.

The uptake was, however, GH¢6.35 billion.

The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢873.9 million. A little above GH¢584 million was accepted.

For the 91-day bill, GH¢3.5 billion of the bids were tendered. A little above GH¢3.0 billion of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates fell at the shorter end of the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went down by 8.0 basis points to 5.78%.

Similarly, the 182-day bill also dropped to 7.67% from the previous week’s 7.78%.

However, the yield on the 364-day remained unchanged at 12.99%.

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