WAFCON 2026: Black Queens lose to Cameroon in second group game

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana suffered their first defeat of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Sunday.
A first-half penalty strike was enough for the tournament returnees as they defeated the Black Queens on matchday 2 in Group D.
Cameroon were the first to strike in the game as Marie Gisele Ngah Manga opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
The advantage was called after a long VAR review following Benedicte Simon's hand coming into contact with the ball.
Manga made no mistake from the spot and sent Cynthia Konlan the wrong way to open the scoring in the game.
Doris Boaduwaa came agonisingly close to drawing Ghana level, but her shot couldn't beat the Cameroonian goalkeeper from close range.
Cameroon continued to dominate the game, keeping possession for the majority of the first half as Ghana searched for the equaliser.
Despite a strong end to the half, Ghana were unable to draw level as Cameroon took the 1-0 lead into the break.
After the first half, Kim Llars Björkegren made changes to his side with Evelyn Badu being introduced.
The Queens continued their search for the equaliser and came close on two occasions through Portia Boakye and Evelyn Badu but were unable to score.
Badu thought she had levelled things for Ghana, but her goal was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.
Despite a late attempt, the Black Queens were unable to draw level as they suffered a defeat
Ghana will face Mali in their final group game on August 6, knowing a win takes them into the next stage of the competition.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t needs to recommend personalities at grassroots to ensure effective policy implementation – Local Government Vice Chair
10 minutes
-
Seven arrested over Damankungyili–Nyeshie clashes which left one dead
21 minutes
-
One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie
21 minutes
-
Oforikrom Assembly takes over abandoned projects with DACF support
23 minutes
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
34 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
46 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
51 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
1 hour
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
1 hour
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
1 hour
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
2 hours
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
2 hours
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours