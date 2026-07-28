Football

WAFCON 2026: Debutants Malawi stun defending Champions Nigeria 3-2 in Group C opener

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  28 July 2026 10:29pm
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Debutants Malawi produced one of the greatest upsets in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) history after defeating defending champions Nigeria 3-2 in their Group C opener on Tuesday.

The tournament debutants, nicknamed the Scorchers, defied the odds at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, to claim a historic three points against the 10-time African champions.

Following a tense, goalless first half, the game burst into life after the break as Malawi's lethal Chawinga sisters took center stage.

Current World Top Scorer Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a clinical finish to put the newcomers ahead.

Just five minutes later, her sister and Olympique Lyonnais forward, Tabitha Chawinga, doubled the lead in the 74th minute, leaving the Super Falcons stunned.

Nigeria fought back late in the game when Rasheedat Ajibade converted a 91st-minute penalty to hand the holders a lifeline.

However, Temwa Chawinga struck again deep into stoppage time, scoring a dramatic 95th-minute goal to seal the victory for Malawi.

Uchenna Kanu scored a second for Nigeria in the 98th minute, but it proved to be a mere consolation as the referee blew the final whistle moments later.

The result marks the first time Nigeria has ever lost a WAFCON match to a tournament debutant.

In the other Group C fixture, Zambia thrashed Egypt 6-0 to take the top spot on goal difference.

Nigeria will look to bounce back when they face rivals Zambia on August 1, 2026, while Malawi will aim to extend their fairytale run against Egypt.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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